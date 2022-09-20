Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents 66th edition of ‘Shri Ram’ Dance-Drama

Amid the festival season of Dussehra, New Delhi’s cultural staple – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra aims to enhance the flavor of festivities by showcasing a beautiful dance-drama, ‘Shri Ram’.

The event will be taking place from Monday, September 26th, 2022, to Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, with its 66th edition at Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi every day at 6.30 pm.

‘Shri Ram’ – an Iconic Production ever produced in India’s Cultural History chronicles events from Lord Ram’s birth to Rajya Abhishek in a two-and-a-half-hour capsule embellished with original soundtracks, choreography, elaborate costumes, and make-belief setup.

This magnum opus has enjoyed the patronage of almost all the Indian Presidents and Prime ministers. Created and designed in the distinctive dance-drama style, Kendra’s iconic production has become a landmark event in Delhi on the occasion of Dussehra. It has traveled around the nation and to several overseas countries to present its grandeur and artistic finesse all intertwined with an evergreen story.

The show has surpassed the viewership of accomplished international shows with a whopping number of over 7 lakh spectators since its inception in 1957 years having spawned new generations.

Established and conceptualized by Padamshri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh, the intent of ‘Shri Ram’ is not merely to carry on a legacy that her mother created but to ease the percolation of a heritage that is unique to India and extensively rich in moral values that are pertinent even today. The idea is to strengthen the core of the nation which is primarily composed of the young generation.

Donned with dance styles ranging from Bharatantyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas, ‘Shri Ram’ has evolved over the past six decades and with every year there is something new to it without changing the very essence and the reverence that the show commands.

Tickets

Tickets range from Rs.3,000, Rs.1,500, Rs.1,000, Rs.500, to Rs.300, per person.

Book Tickets from BookMyShow.com and The Kendra office: 011 – 43503333 /23386428/ 23386429

Timing

From Monday, September 26th, 2022, to Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at 6:30 pm onwards every day.

Venue

Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi – 110001