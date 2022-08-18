Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 46th edition of ‘KRISHNA’

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 46th edition of its Dance Drama – “KRISHNA” under the governance of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Director & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra).

The two and half hours long production is bound to captivate the audience with an enthralling dance drama performed by various artists who bring alive the legend of Krishna from what existed three thousand years ago.

Whether it was his joyous years of an adorable childhood or the antics he played while growing into a young adult, his romance with nature and his compassion for everything that had life or eventually attaining the stage of human adoration, Krishna and his very aura will embrace you as you lose yourself to his persona.

The Lord Krishna chapter is weaved with a variety of tales, myths, and magic, just like other chapters in Indian mythology, but it has always been regarded as being primarily practical and giving wisdom in many aspects of daily life.

Using traditional Indian dance styles like Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, the Kendra depicts this element of Lord Krishna’s colourful life, from his birth through his participation in the epic Mahabharata.

The utilisation of an LED wall to give the performance a more realistic experience reiterates Kendra’s goal to outperform its capacity for innovation and improvisation with each passing year.

Padamshri Shobha Deepak Singh said, “Krishna’ emotes the intrinsic truths of life, appealing in their fundamental simplicity, as enumerated by Lord Krishna. These lie within the folds of innumerable anecdotes, embedded in His life’s tales, perpetually inspiring in their traditional as well as today, in modern context.”

She further added, “Mrs. Singh’s meticulous vision and execution presents all aspects of Lord Krishna’s guise, endowing a fascinating energy to the presentation. Brilliant choreography, lighting, costumes, sound, technical support and ambiance which create a suitable background, contribute to making all her productions heart warming. In the showcase of violence, despite all odds, there emerges hope for eventual peace, despite apparent chaos in the present.”

The show is scheduled to be showcased till 19th of August at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi at 6.30 pm daily.