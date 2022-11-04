Soon after Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people of Delhi would choose AAP in the Municipal Corporation election once again.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi and created mountains of garbage. This time on December 4, the people of Delhi will vote for the cleanliness of Delhi. People will vote to make Delhi clean and beautiful. This time people of Delhi will choose AAP in Municipal Corporation election also.”
पिछले 15 साल में BJP ने पूरी दिल्ली में कूड़ा फैला दिया है, कूड़े के पहाड़ बना दिए हैं।
4 दिसम्बर को इस बार दिल्ली की जनता दिल्ली की साफ़-सफ़ाई के लिए वोट देगी। दिल्ली को स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाने के लिए वोट देगी।
इस बार दिल्लीवासी नगर निगम में भी AAP को चुनेंगे। pic.twitter.com/uAwToau6e2
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2022