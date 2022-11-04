Soon after Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people of Delhi would choose AAP in the Municipal Corporation election once again.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi and created mountains of garbage. This time on December 4, the people of Delhi will vote for the cleanliness of Delhi. People will vote to make Delhi clean and beautiful. This time people of Delhi will choose AAP in Municipal Corporation election also.”

पिछले 15 साल में BJP ने पूरी दिल्ली में कूड़ा फैला दिया है, कूड़े के पहाड़ बना दिए हैं। 4 दिसम्बर को इस बार दिल्ली की जनता दिल्ली की साफ़-सफ़ाई के लिए वोट देगी। दिल्ली को स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाने के लिए वोट देगी। इस बार दिल्लीवासी नगर निगम में भी AAP को चुनेंगे। pic.twitter.com/uAwToau6e2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2022

Earlier, on October 27, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site and had said this MCD election will be fought solely over the issue of garbage.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for the ‘garbage mountain’, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “In the last 15 years, BJP gave nothing except three mountains of garbage to the people of Delhi and made the whole of Delhi a huge dumpster. I appeal to Delhiites to vote for the cleanliness of Delhi this time in municipal elections; together we have to make Delhi clean and beautiful.”

“If we don’t clean Delhi in five years, don’t vote for us”, Kejriwal said on the site.

Kejriwal said, “I am a magician, I know how to win over the hearts of the public.”

The elections for MCD will be held on December 4 while counting of votes will be done on December 7, said Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev on Friday. The total number of civic body poll wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.