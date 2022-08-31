Kejriwal launches country’s ‘first virtual school’ in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched ‘country’s first virtual school’ in Delhi for students unable to take physical classes.

“We started Happiness Classes, Patriotic Curriculum and many special schools, along with we are building residential schools for children begging at traffic lights, Sports University, Skill University has been set up, Army Preparatory School has been started. Today we are going to start the country’s first virtual school,” said Kejriwal while launching.

He said that many parents do not want to send girls out, many children start working early, such children can study in this virtual school.

“Children should come to school physically, but those who are unable to make this, this school will provide education,” he said in a digital press briefing.

“The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training,” he further said adding that its name will be Delhi Model Virtual School.

Applications are being invited from Wedenesday for Class 9 for 2022-23. Any child from across the country between the ages of 13 and 18 can apply for this.

Every child will be given an ID password, through which he will be able to attend classes, can access the content of the digital library. This virtual platform has been created by Google and School Net India. This would be a revolutionary step, he said.