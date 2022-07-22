Kejriwal defends Sisodia after LG recommends probe into Excise Policy

Reacting sharply to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s recommendation for a CBI probe into Excise Policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came in support of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying that BJP is scared of the party’s expansion in the country.

Addressing media, Kejriwal said, “I’ve known Sisodia for 22 years and have never seen anyone as honest or as much of a patriot as him,”

He said that Sisodia was working very hard to strengthen Delhi’s education system, earning praise and electoral support because of it, which is why the Centre is trying to stop them.”

Hitting hard on LG, Kejriwal said, “You are followers of Sawarkar who apologised from British government but we are followers of Bhagat Singh who refused to bow down down before Birtishers.”

Kejriwal further said, “The entire case is false. I know Sisodia for the past 22 years and he is a very honest person. When he became minister, Delhi government schools were in a very bad shape. He worked day and night to bring them up to a level where a judge’s child and a rickshaw driver’s child sit together to study.”

“You arrested Satyendar Jain who was working with health sector and now want to put Sisodia behind bars who is reshaping the lives of lakhs of children,” stated Kejriwal.

Coming down heavily upon BJP, the Delhi CM said, “BJP is behind us and they are now scared of the party’s expansion across the country. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in it.”

The Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said PM Modi is afreaid of CM Kejriwal and therefore he is taking such steps.

मोदीजी केजरीवाल जी से बहुत डरते हैं। मोदीजी से लोगों का मोहभंग हो गया है।अब केजरीवाल जी से ही देश को उम्मीद है। जैसे जैसे “आप” का देश भर में प्रभाव बढ़ेगा, अभी और बहुत झूठे केस होंगे। पर अब कोई जेल केजरीवाल जी और “आप” को नहीं रोक सकती भविष्य “आप” का है, भविष्य भारत का है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 22, 2022

The Delhi LG V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry after a recent report by the Chief Secretary established violations of the Delhi Excise Act 2009. He alleged that Sisodia was providing undue benefits to liquor licensees. It has also been alleged that AAP may have used this money during the Punjab elections.

A report on July 8 by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

According to the LG office, “The Minister in charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.

(With inputs from agencies)