Kejriwal announces ‘free’ Spoken English programme in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a “free” Spoken English programme for youngsters with an aim to enhance their communication skills and help improve their job prospects.

The programme can be availed by people falling into the age group of 18 and 35, with a deposit amount of Rs 950. This amount will be refunded after the successful completion of the course. The programme will be conducted by Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University.

“We are announcing a Spoken English programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. Our Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will conduct this course. The students who have completed their education up to standard 12 and have poor communication skills can opt for the course. People who are also facing problems in seeking jobs and have a basic knowledge of

English of up to standard 8 can also join the course,” Kejriwal said.

“This would help develop one’s personality, and improve the student’s job prospects,” the Delhi CM added.

The Chief Minister said that the training would be provided to nearly 1 lakh students in Phase 1 of the programme which would be expanded subsequently.

“In Phase-1, we would be providing training to as many as 1 lakh students in one year at 50 centres across Delhi. Subsequently, it would be expanded. Youths aged 18-35 years can get enrolled in this 3-4 month-long course,” he said.

“The timings would be flexible. It is completely free. However, an amount of Rs 950 would be kept as a security deposit which would be refunded after successful completion of the course,” Kejriwal added.