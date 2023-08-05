Kapil Mishra appointed Delhi BJP vice-president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed party leader Kapil Mishra Delhi BJP vice-president.

In a statement, the Delhi BJP said, “As per the order of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Kapil Mishra has been appointed vice-president of the party’s Delhi unit. This appointment will come into force with immediate effect.”

A former minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government in Delhi, Kapil Mishra joined the BJP after being disqualified as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in 2019.

Earlier this month, the BJP had announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is appointed BJP’s Rajasthan election in-charge, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are appointed as co-in charges.

Besides, Om Prakash Mathur is appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as co-in-charge.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was appointed Madhya Pradesh election in-charge, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-in-charge of the state.

Moreover, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar has been appointed Telangana election in-charge and Sunil Bansal as co-in-charge.

The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections.