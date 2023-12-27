JNU official held for cheating people to the tune of Rs 11 cr

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a senior technical assistant working with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi with regard to a cheating case involving more than Rs 11 crore.

The man has been identified as PD Gaikwad, who allegedly cheated people including JNU professors on the pretext of providing affordable housing as a part of the project under the disguise of purported Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved land pooling policy.

He was finally arrested by the EOW on December 14 in this matter, the police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

An FIR in the matter was registered with the EOW where the complainants, professors of JNU and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alleged that the said person had formed a Noble Socio-Scientific Welfare Organization (NSSWO), claiming to provide affordable housing.

Gaikwad had also made a presentation to the victims, enticing them to be a part of the NSSWO, and provided them with fabricated details of the proposed housing project.

Accordingly, complainants who became members of NSSWO, booked units in the proposed project, and paid membership fees and payments for the apartments.

Taking advantage of his position, he continued to suspend providing the correct information to the victims and kept things going in circles, until November 2015 when the investors had a doubt, to which he again misled people by showing them a piece of land in Najafgarh. However, he had no supporting papers or any other such documents.

According to police, he allegedly collected more than Rs 11 crore during 2011- 2021, in the account in the name of a proposed housing society from the members and misappropriated in the form of cash withdrawal and transferred to other persons in the name of purchasing land and services rendered by liaisoner.

The victims fell for his assurances, as he was associated with the institution and a permanent senior official with the JNU. Gaikwad is a native of Nagpur, Maharashtra and presently resides in Gurugram, Haryana.