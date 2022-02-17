IED found in rented Delhi home after bomb threats, hunt on for suspects

Panic ensued after calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi on Thursday, and a suspected IED was found in a house in New Seemapuri area and taken away by the NSG to be disposed off, police said.

According to a source, the incident is suspected to be linked to the Ghazipur incident, where an IED was found last month.

The house from where the device was recovered belongs to a man named Kasim and he had given it to some people who are now missing. A manhunt has been launched for them.

The first case was reported from Shahdara area, police said.

A police official said that an unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district after Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m.

Meanwhile, another call, about an IED, was received at New Seemapuri and people, “taking it seriously” summoned National Security Guard personnel to the spot.

A Special Cell team, which reached the spot, found a bag in the house and some suspicious articles.

“Around 3 kg Explosive was found from his house in today’s search. Kasim had given the house on rent to few persons. But he didn’t get the verification of tenants done with the police,” a police official said.

The Special Cell has questioned a few persons in this connection including Kasim.

It has begun to collect CCTV footage of nearby areas to get a clue about the persons who were living there.

The police will also collect the dump data of 10,000 to 1 lakh cell phones which were active in the area, and will examine the data to identify suspect numbers.

Five to six teams of Delhi Police are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, the NSG put the IED into bomb defusing machine and took it to Dilshad Garden area where it was put in a hole to be destroyed.