Heavy downpour lashes Delhi-NCR; brings respite from heat

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday afternoon bringing respite from sweltering heat and humid.

The Delhi- NCR witnessed heavy rainfall during noon leaving low-lying areas submerged in water bringing slow traffic movement in parts of the city.

In view of the same, the traffic police issued an advisory, asking people to check the weather before heading out.

As per India Meteorological Department, “Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days.”

Meanwhile, the met department has issued a yellow alert in the Capital with a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, IMD tweeted, “Thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain with very heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram,…..”

“…….Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Badayun, Kasganj, Ganjdundwara, Etah (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” tweeted IMD today.

With the fresh spell of rain, the air quality in the national capital is in the ‘satisfactory category’. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, today morning informed that the overall AQI is at 90 at 3:00 PM.

However, due to the weather flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport might get affected.