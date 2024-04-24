Land deals in Delhi-NCR rise to 29 in FY24, Gurgaon emerges as prime location

Amid the spiking prices, Delhi-NCR continues to be a hotbed for real estate activity. Land deals are playing a key role in propelling development across various sectors as a recent report reveals that the number of land deals in Delhi-NCR rose to 29 in FY24.

A report by ANAROCK, a leading real estate consultancy, said these deals encompass approximately 314 acres, compared to 23 deals covering 273.9 acres in FY23.

Residential and township projects dominated land acquisitions, accounting for roughly 298 acres across 26 separate deals, the report said.

The report highlighted that Gurgaon emerged as the prime location for major land deals, attracting developers like DLF Homes (29 acres) and Signature Global (25.75 acres) for large-scale residential projects.

Majority of the deals (22) occurred in Gurgaon, followed by Noida (5) and Greater Noida (2). Delhi and Faridabad saw limited activity with 1 deal each, it said.

At least two land parcels exceeding seven acres each were earmarked for commercial real estate projects. A dedicated land deal of approximately 8.61 acres was secured for an education-related project.

As per the report, the top 10 land deals based on the acquired land area were Prestige Group: Ghaziabad (township project, 62.5 acres); DLF Homes Developers: Gurgaon (residential, 29 acres); Signature Global: Gurgaon (residential, 25.75 acres); Godrej Properties: Gurgaon (residential, 14.8 acres); Oberoi Realty: Gurgaon (residential, 14.8 acres); Adore Group: Faridabad (residential, 15 acres); Eldeco Group (Q3-2023): Gurgaon (residential, 8.5 acres); Eldeco Group (Q4-2023): Greater Noida (residential, 8.9 acres) and Multiple Deals (Year-Round): Varied locations (residential & retail, residential; range: 5.56 – 8.35 acres).

One of the key deals was of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who acquired land in Delhi’s Dera Mandi village of 5 acres — in two separate transactions of 2.5 acres each. The transaction value of the deal was Rs 79 crore.