Fully funded scholarships for persons with disabilities

Fully funded scholarships for 200 persons with disabilities (PwDs) have been announced.

SkillArbitrage, an edtech company, has granted Rs 1 crore in scholarships for its upskilling courses. These courses will help them find jobs both in the domestic private sector as well as remote freelance opportunities in countries like the US, UK and Canada.

The candidates, who complete the courses successfully, will be co-certified by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Finding a good job has often been a challenge reported by many PwDs candidates since many organisations, even today, hesitate to readily hire them based on their talent and skill sets.

The upskill courses are crafted by experts to teach the most in-demand skills in the fields of content writing, finance, compliance, startup generalist, strategic HR, artificial intelligence, accounting and bookkeeping, among others.

To qualify for the scholarship, candidates must produce a government-issued disability card or certificate of disability. The scholarship will be offered purely on a first-come-first-served basis for 200 learners with disability.

“SkillArbitrage is fortunate that we have the resources today to support the PwD community,” said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, SkillArbitrage.

“We have been giving 100 per cent scholarship to all PwD candidates who approached us already. We are now ready to expand the program aggressively and we hope to be able to cater to 200 brilliant minds over the next six months and help them to achieve their dream careers.”