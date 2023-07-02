Haryana: Unique Disability Identity Card for persons with disabilities

The Haryana government has introduced a Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) for persons with disabilities to help them get access to benefits of government schemes and employment opportunities.

Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Raj Kumar Makkar on Sunday announced the implementation of the UDID from 1 July in the state. He said this initiative is designed to protect and uphold the rights of persons with disabilities (Divyangjans).

Makkar said it is now mandatory for Divyangjans to obtain a UDID card in order to access government benefits and employment opportunities.

Speaking to reporters in Bhiwani today, Makkar said low-floor buses have been introduced within the campuses of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak and Kurukshetra University.

“This initiative aims to facilitate easy movement for Divyangjans, ensuring they would face no inconvenience. Furthermore, the state government has entered into agreements with three corporate sector companies to promote employment opportunities for persons with disabilities,” he added.

Makkar said that Divyangs belonging to Group-C and Group-D, recruited through the Common Entrance Test (CET) in the state, will receive their reservation rights as per the provisions.

As a precautionary measure against fraudulent practices, the recruitment process will include a thorough reassessment of Divyang certificates.

“In the event that any deficiencies are identified during the initial evaluation, individuals will have the opportunity to appeal at the Panchkula headquarters. A dedicated team of three doctors will conduct a re-evaluation to ensure that Divyang individuals are not unjustly denied their rightful privileges,” Makkar said.

He said the state government is actively addressing the long-standing backlog of employment opportunities for Divyangjans, which had previously caused them to be deprived for years.

Makkar said the government is committed to providing transparent benefits to persons with disabilities. He said as part of this commitment, Divyangjans in the state will be exempted from the online transfer policy and will be posted in their respective home districts, allowing them to serve with greater dedication.