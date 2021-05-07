Eighteen days after imposing a curfew in the national capital, and extending its period twice, the Delhi government has now exempted pregnant women and persons with disabilities from coming to their respective offices through an order issued on Thursday.

The exemption is given to the aforementioned categories working with the institutions which come under the periphery of the Delhi government.

“Considering the health and safety, persons with disabilities and pregnant women shall be exempted from attending the duties (related to essential as well as non-essential services) in the offices of Departments/PSUs/Corporations/Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies of the government of NCT of Delhi during curfew period,” the order shared by Delhi Disaster Management Authority read.

“But they shall have regular communication with their office through an available mode of communication i.e mobile phone, email etc. and they shall continue to work from home,” it added.

The curfew imposed by the AAP government is in effect in Delhi since April 19. Prior to that, the Delhi government had announced a weekend curfew in the national capital from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19, and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The doctors said that in previous surges, the mortality was almost negligible in pregnant ladies. However, the current wave has proven otherwise. Pregnant women are turning out to be one of the worst sufferers in the current wave.