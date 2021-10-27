Fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi rise to 41

The number of single-day Covid-19 cases in the national capital shot up to 41 from 27 cases on Monday following 50,202 tests conducted across the city, according to the daily health bulletin provided by

the Delhi government. The positivity rate rose to 0.08 per cent from 0.06 per cent the day before.

There was no report of any death caused as a result of the coronavirus infection. Twenty-five persons recovered and were discharged by various hospitals.

The count of active cases was 323 and the number of patients getting medication under the home-quarantine system was 98.

The health bulletin showed that the number of containment zones stood at 97.

Those who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours were counted to be 76,947 and the number of people given their first vaccine dose was 27,747. The cumulative figure for the beneficiaries of the government’s vaccination programme having got both vaccine doses was 72,04,580.