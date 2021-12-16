Four new Omicron cases detected in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed media persons on Thursday that four fresh cases of Covid-19 variant Omicron had been detected in the city, taking the tally of such patients to 10.

The minister said, “Delhi has by now detected 10 cases of Omicron and one of them has been discharged by LNJP Hospital.”

He said none of these Omicron cases was in a serious condition and one patient had been discharged by LNJP Hospital where he was admitted along with the other cases of the new variant of Covid-19.

Jain pointed out that in all, 40 cases remain admitted in the special facility created in the hospital for the treatment of patients of the new variant.

The minister said 2 percent of the air passengers reaching Delhi by flights from other countries were being subjected to random tests for Covid-19. A number of these travellers arriving at Delhi airport have been found to be Covid-19 positive. Eight such travellers were admitted to LNJP Hospital on Thursday.

Jain asserted on Tuesday that the situation was under control so far as the Omicron infection was concerned. The new variant of Covid-19 has not spread at the community level so far.

The first Omicron case identified in Delhi was discharged on Monday when he twice tested negative. The 37-year-old man, belonging to Ranchi, reached Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on 2 December from Tanzania via Doha. He showed mild symptoms of the disease in Johannesburg in South Africa where he had stayed for a week.