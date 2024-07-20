Delhi Govt working consistently to address pollution: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that its government has been consistently working to address the city’s pollution issues, both through short and long term measures.

As part of these efforts, the government has formulated the Winter Action Plan and the Summer Action Plan, aimed at mitigating pollution during specific seasons.

The party’s statement came as a response to the BJP’s allegations regarding the city’s pollution woes, where the saffron party’s state unit has asked the AAP government to present a white paper before public detailing works done on pollution.

Advertisement

In terms of long-term measures, the Delhi government said it has converted CNG-run industries to PNG, and inducted electric buses into the DTC fleet, making Delhi the state with the most electric buses in the country and the third-largest city globally in this regard.

“We provide 24×7 electricity, leading to the near-extinction of generators and inverters in Delhi. Additionally, the AAP government has introduced one of the most progressive EV policies in the country, resulting in the highest number of EV purchases in Delhi,” it said.

The Delhi government has been consistently working on reducing pollution, and even the central government has acknowledged in parliament that a 31 per cent reduction in pollution has been noted in the national capital, the statement read.

The AAP has alleged that the central government has stopped Delhi‘s share from the centre’s pool of taxes, and further accused the BJP of trying to seize control of the MCD through back door means after losing the elections, by allegedly appointing aldermen through central government in an unconstitutional manner.

The AAP has said that as a result, the standing committee could not be constituted, preventing any projects worth more than Rs 5 crore from being executed.

A petition regarding this issue is pending in the Supreme Court, and the party hopes that the top court will deliver a fair verdict, ensuring justice for Delhiites.