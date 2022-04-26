Fire at Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market

A fire broke out in a shop at the Lajpat Nagar market in south east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

The incident resulted in no injuries or fatalities.

According to the official, they received a call about the fire at 2.40 p.m. at C 15, Amar Colony, Main Market, Lajpat nagar, and ten fire tenders were dispatched right away.

“The fire broke out in a Dhaba (small eatery) on the ground floor and later, it spread to a grocery store on the first floor of the same building,” the official told IANS.

The Lajpat Nagar market, which is located in southeast Delhi, is one of the city’s busiest markets and is recognised for its fine and stylish clothing.

Today’s fire occurs barely one day after a fire in nearby Jamia Nagar claimed the lives of five livestock.

(with input from IANS)