Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi’s Bawana; no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a factory located in the Bawana Industrial Area of North Delhi on Sunday morning.

Responding to a call received by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) about the incident at 9:20 am a total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the scene in Sector-3, Block-C of the Bawana Industrial Area.

The blaze was not only doused by the firefighters but was also prevented from spreading to adjacent factories and industrial units.

Advertisement

Luckily, no casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The Bawana Industrial Area, one of Delhi’s largest hubs for small-scale industries, is home to several manufacturing units. Incidents of industrial fires are not uncommon in the area due to the nature of operations conducted in many of these factories.