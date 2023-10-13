Fire breaks out at plastic unit in Delhi, no casualties

A fire broke out at a plastic processing unit near the Udyog Nagar Metro station here on Friday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, they said.

An official said a call was received at 6 am regarding the incident and 26 fire tenders were sent to douse the blaze.

He said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Udyog Nagar is an industrial area on the New Rohtak Road with several factories involved in manufacturing and processing of goods.

The National Cadet Corps office at R K Puram in south Delhi also faced a similar incident on Thursday, but no casualties were reported.