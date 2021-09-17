Fire breaks out in basement of CBI building, doused

A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building located at the CGO complex in the Lodhi road area of the national capital on Friday afternoon.

A fire official told IANS that the department received a call about a blaze in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building at around 1:40 p.m.

“A total of 8 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot,” he said.

As per the latest reports, the firemen doused the fire at 2.30 p.m. The official said that the fire had mainly caught the electrical board and the false ceiling due to which white smoke could be seen billowing out from the basement area.

All the staff present in the building were quickly evacuated. “The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained,” the official added.

Meanwhile, panic gripped the people in and around the CBI building as the eight fire tenders blaring loud sirens rushen in to douse the flames.

The incident occurred just a day after a fire broke out in a godown of a factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri. The blaze was brought under control and no casualties were reported.