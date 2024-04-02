Two minor sisters die of asphyxia in Delhi as fire breaks out in their house

Two minor girls died due to suffocation in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar’s Chamelian Road after being trapped inside their house when it caught fire, the police said on Tuesday.

The two girls were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services teams from a bathroom in the house on the first floor by breaking open the door and were rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared them brough dead, the police said.

According to the police, the siblings, aged around 14 and 12 years old, were trapped inside the bathroom.

As per police, the rescue teams had to use gas masks to enter the premises as the place was filled with smoke, causing difficulty in the rescue operation.

The crime teams were called on the spot, while other legal proceedings were initiated in the incident.

According to the DFS, the call regarding the house fire was received with the firefighters at around 2.07 p.m. and four fire tenders were rushed to the location, which controlled the blaze.

It is said that the fire struck the recreational room of the house, and is suspected to have been triggered due to the AC, however the exact cause will be ascertained after investigation.

Meanwhile, it was on Sunday that one person died, while another sustained burn injuries due to a fire incident in Pradeep Vihar area of Burari in Delhi.

The fire took place in a IGL pipeline, and the two workers who belonged to an authorised service provider of IGL, were working to repair the gas pipeline, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Parveen and the injured as Raj Kumar.