Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Peeragarhi Chowk in national capital

A fire broke out at a banquet hall today in Peeragarhi Chowk in the national capital, the Delhi Fire Service department said.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 10, 2022 7:52 pm

Peeragarhi Chowk, Delhi Fire Service

Representational Photo: IANS

According to the Delhi Fire Service department, a call about the fire incident at the Maiden Crown Banquet Hall, Peeragarhi Chowk was received at 11:15 am, following which a total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the blaze was brought under control at 1:15 pm, an official of the Delhi Fire Service department said.

The fire incident comes a day after 14 people, including six firefighters, were injured in two separate incidents in Delhi.

TAGS :

