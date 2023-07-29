FIP celebrates its 50th anniversary with the Delhi Book Fair

Today marked the commencement of the Delhi Book Fair, held at Pragati Maidan, with the central theme of ‘Books in Nation Building.’ This fair is the 23rd edition of the stationery fair and the seventh edition of the office automation and corporate gift fair.

The fair, eagerly anticipated each year, has been meticulously arranged by the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) since its establishment in 1995. In collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), it is scheduled to be held from 29th July to 2nd August.

The event commenced with the presence of Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture. During her address, Lekhi acknowledged India’s profound contributions to education, drawing attention to the world’s oldest university, Taxila University, which was established in the Indian subcontinent. In her words, “India has given to the world zero and infinity without which nothing would have been possible.”

Lekhi emphasized the pivotal role of education in propelling India’s development and praised the New Education Policy for its instrumental contributions. She fervently urged the students to remain avid learners, even while utilizing modern tools like iPads, underlining the timeless importance of gaining knowledge from books.

The fair boasted an impressive array of books and stationery items on display, attracting a diverse audience. Distinguishing this fair from others of its kind, Ramesh Mittal, the President of FIP, highlighted its primary focus on publications from Delhi and its designation as a B2C (Business to Customers) event. He also expressed the significance of this year’s fair, as FIP proudly celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Addressing the shifting trends and the move towards e-learning, the president emphasized that books will always remain a crucial aspect of students’ learning. According to the president, the knowledge gained from books is far more effective than that from e-books.

However, this year’s fair is facing constraints due to unfortunate circumstances such as floods and conjunctivitis. Naveen Gupta, the treasurer of FIP, shared that while the fair usually features competitions for school-going students and invites college and school societies, these activities were kept limited in consideration of the prevailing challenges.

The Delhi Book Fair remains a testament to the enduring spirit of literature, education, and cultural exchange, bringing together enthusiasts and stakeholders alike to celebrate the transformative power of books.