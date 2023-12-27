Israel issues travel advisory for its nationals in India following explosion outside mission

The Israel National Security Council (NSC) had issued an advisory for Israeli nationals in India, especially those residing in New Delhi, asking them to avoid visiting crowded places that are used by Western or Israeli visitors in the wake of an explosion near the Israeli embassy here on Tuesday.

The advisory also appeals to Israeli nationals to avoid openly displaying Israeli symbols, refrain from attending unsecured large-scale events, and avoid publicising itineraries on social media as well as photographs and details of visits in real-time.

Israeli nationals have been urged to be on heightened alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, pubs, etc).

Advertisement

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a press statement, said that there were no casualties in the explosion. The incident is under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces, the ministry said. Security has, meanwhile, been further beefed up around the embassy and other Israeli establishments.

Earlier this month, the NSC warned Israelis to reconsider all their travel abroad and called on those who do need to travel overseas to avoid outward displays of their Jewish and Israeli identities amid rising antisemitism around the world amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militant group in Gaza.