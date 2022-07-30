Electronics industry leaders welcome Delhi govt’s move to develop dedicated Electronic’s city

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Limited and EPIC Foundation, on Saturday convened a wide-ranging stakeholder consultation with electronics industry leaders across India to seek their inputs for creating a roadmap to help establish Delhi as the preferred destination for various segments of the electronics industry.

The participants welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to establish Delhi as the preferred destination for the electronics industry by offering globally competitive infrastructure and a favorable policy environment for electronics design and manufacturing.

The meeting was held in the presence of Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi, Sanjeev Mittal, Managing Director, DSIIDC Ltd, Aman Gupta, Executive Director, DSIIDC Ltd, Ajai Chowdhry, Founder and Chairman of EPIC Foundation, and was attended by representatives of various organisations like Samsung, Deiki, Sahasra Electronics, DLink, Cyber Media, Optiemus, Yaantra (Flipkart), 3S Touch Service Solutions Pvt Ltd, SG Corporate Mobility Pvt Ltd, ELCOMA, ELCINA to discuss ways to ensure that the upcoming policy results in positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Chairing the consultation meeting, Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal is committed to the vision of establishing Delhi as the country’s economic growth engine and generating jobs by creating a large electronics ecosystem in Delhi. Delhi accounts for 7.5 per cent of national electronics consumption, has excellent transport, logistics and distribution networks, and has access to skilled human resources, from shop floor workers to highly trained engineers. The Delhi Government intends to provide the required infrastructure and policy support to the electronics industry to tap into the factors that work in Delhi’s favour, so that the businesses flourish and generate large-scale direct and indirect employment. We are committed to developing a value chain from electronics design to manufacturing, and deliver tangible results for the electronics industry the way we have transformed other sectors, like public education, primary healthcare, etc., in the last 7 years.”

As electronics is a fast-paced industry servicing the ever-changing demands of the consumer market, the Delhi Government hopes to offer plug & play infrastructure directly to the industrial unit for rapid operational commencement. The facility will offer all basic facilities such as Ready-Built Sheds, electricity and water connection, common facilities, etc to ensure maximum ease of doing business.

Insights from key industry leaders and experts gathered today will help ensure that the upcoming Delhi’s Electronic System Design and Manufacturing Policy (ESDM Policy) is unique with differentiating benefits to enable the development of long-term, sustainable and inclusive electronics and semiconductor ecosystems.

In the recent ‘Rozgar Budget’ for FY’ 2022-23, the Delhi Government announced its intent to establish Delhi’s Electronic City with the aim to drive economic growth and employment creation. In this regard, the Delhi Government has also allocated around 80 acres of land in Baprola (North-West Delhi). With the completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II, Delhi’s Electronic City at Baprola will be 20 minutes away from NH-44, NH-18, NH-9 etc.