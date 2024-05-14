Massive fire at Income Tax office in Delhi; 1 dead

A man died after a massive fire broke out at the Income Tax CR Building in the city’s busy ITO area on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased worked as an office superintendent. He was found unconscious by the rescue team and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Seven people, including two women, were rescued from the building’s third floor by the Delhi Fire Services,” an official said, adding that a man with minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire broke out in two of the offices located on the third floor of the building which is situated opposite to the old police headquarters.

In the purported videos of the incident circulated on social media, people could be seen standing on window ledges to save themselves from the blaze.

“Eleven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control by 4.45 pm,” an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

“The PCR call about the blaze was received at 2.38 pm,” he said.

A senior police official said the cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, seven people were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in north west Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday.