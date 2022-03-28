EDMC & union Govt to inaugurate Decentralised Waste Management Technology Park at East Delhi

The central government’s Waste to Wealth Mission in collaboration with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will inaugurate Decentralised Waste Management Technology Park in New Jaffrabad, East Delhi tomorrow for onsite processing of fresh Municipal solid waste.

The aim is to make a scalable onsite processing Technology Park with aim of zero waste and zero energy which can be replicated.

The Technology Park is a pilot, providing end-to-end solutions for waste management, from semi-automated segregation of municipal solid waste to on-site compaction and treatment of the waste to demonstrate conversion of open dumpsites (dhalaos) to decentralized waste processing sites.

The Decentralised Waste Management technology park covers around 1000 sqm of area (area currently utilized for open dumping or secondary collection site) with 10 ton per day capacity.

The EDMC area has 469 colonies across 64 wards which supports about 23.5 percent of Delhi’s population and generates on an average about 2000 tons of MSW from each ward.

The Jaffrabad dhalao is of many open dumping points which receive 10 tons per day of fresh waste equivalent to waste generated by 22,000 persons (28% of an East Delhi ward) and unsegregated, unprocessed waste is directly sent to Gazipur landfill.

Considering the challenges faced by Urban and rural Local bodies, Wealth Mission in collaboration with EDMC, has set up Decentralized Waste Management Technology Park at New Jaffrabad.

At the Technology Park, 10 TPD Municipal waste shall be segregated onsite and treated resulting in volume reduction and conversion into 1 TPD compostable fractions, 2 TPD combustibles fractions, 1.5 TPD recyclables.

The facility also has a waste compaction unit for reducing the volume for handling & transportation. The combustible waste will then be processed on-site, leaving only 5-10% of inerts reaching landfills. In addition to incoming MSW, floating waste from the adjacent 52-cusec drain will also be collected and processed on-site

Decentralized processing of waste is a step towards “Zero Landfill” with the added advantage of reduction in the transportation of the waste.

The Decentralized Waste Management technology park has piloted five technologies with an integrated approach for a one-stop solution for incoming fresh waste.