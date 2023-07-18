Councillor accuses cleaning staff of shunning work

Getting biometric attendance registered and leaving home without doing their duty, a section of conservancy staff of Kolkata Municipal Corporation is alleged to be taking advantage of the new system, leaving the roads in a mess. The civic body recently introduced the biometric system of attendance for its workers.

Under the system, the staff, including those involved with the solid waste management department, has to get themselves registered in the biometric system before starting work. The same is to be followed while signing off from work in the evening. The system, reiterated by one of the councillors of the civic body, is posing a hurdle in implementing the work of the solid waste management department.

According to the councillor of Ward 83, Probir Kumar Mukhapadhyay, after the introduction of the biometric system, the attendance of such staff has been affected resulting in several pockets of his ward remaining unclean. According to Mr Mukhopadhyay, the conservancy staff, coming from distant places, is having difficulties in reporting on time. Some of them are even untraceable on ground after giving their biometric attendance in the morning hours.

A section of such staff, as pointed out by the councillor, is even going home in the evening after just giving their finger impressions on the system without doing their work. As claimed by the councillor, in the earlier system of attendance, however, roads in his ward did not remain dirty, as they are now.

According to the mayor, introduction of a new system might bring some challenges in adoption that need to be overcome. Not approving the proposal of resuming the old system, the mayor asserted the proper implementation of the new system of biometric attendance