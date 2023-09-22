DUSU Voting 2023: Voting Begins for Delhi University Student Union Elections

Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election has commenced across DU colleges with heightened security and police presence on campus.

Taking place after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 1,17,000 students are set to cast their votes in the elections, with 52 voting centers across the University. 600 EVM machines have been deployed in colleges across the campus with the assistance of police and university officials, according to DUSU Chief Election Officer Chander Shekhar.

Polling for DUSU posts is scheduled from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm for day course students and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on Saturday, September 23.

A Fierce Competition for Four Key Posts

The DUSU elections witness a fierce competition with Twenty-four candidates in the fray for four posts — president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has secured victory in the president’s position seven times in the last ten years, is once again putting up a strong fight. Meanwhile, the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is also determined to challenge the ABVP. This year, CPI (M)-backed Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and CPI (ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA), are also actively participating in the DUSU elections as well.

Notably, the race for the president’s post features four prominent candidates:

– ABVP’s Tushar Dedha

– AISA’s Aiyesha Ahmad Khan

– NSUI’s Hitesh Gulia

– SFI’s Arif Siddiqui