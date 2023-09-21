ABVP Addresses Recent Incidents in Delhi University, Denies Involvement in Violence

Ahead of student body polls, the ABVP has denied its involvement in the incidents of violence reported in the recent few days during the campaign.

“We deny any involvement in violent acts that have occurred in the past few days in Delhi University,” says Ashutosh Singh, Media convener of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). At a press conference held today, the ABVP addressed the recent incidents of violence that have occurred in colleges of DU the past few days.

Presenting videos as evidence, members of ABVP claimed that workers of other organisations were involved in the act as they were seen carrying sticks and assaulting the students.

Referring to their victory in 1977 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections, which too were held after a three year gap, Singh, expressed confidence in their victory this time around. The workers also shed light upon the developments that took place in the university during the period of 2019 to 2023 when ABVP was in power.

Shivangi Kharwal, the incumbent joint-secretary of ABVP, while critiquing the opposition, pointed out that the women centric manifestos they released, touted as unique, have actually been advocated by ABVP since the past few years.

She emphasized some of the initiatives that have been implemented. “ABVP has dedicated efforts to empower women, ranging from ‘Mission Sahsi’ focusing on self-defense to ‘Mission Ritumati’ aimed at promoting awareness about menstruation,” told Kharwal.

The organisation also alleges that National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members from Rajasthan University who became a part of the campaign were also responsible for all the nuisance.

Claiming itself to be a student friendly panel, ABVP has urged students to come forward and cast their vote in maximum numbers.