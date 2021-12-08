Doctors strike enters 12th day

With the strike by resident doctors entering its 12th day on Wednesday, both Delhi residents and those arriving from neighbouring states and are in need of urgent medical care are facing difficulties as the emergency wings of several big Delhi hospitals are barely functional.

The resident doctors have been striking work since last Saturday over delays in NEET-2021 PG counselling, which is now pending the outcome of a batch of petitions being heard by the Supreme Court over economic reservations.

The strike started last Saturday with doctors boycotting work in out-patient clinics, but it later escalated to a boycott of all routine work such as care of admitted patients and routine surgeries as they received no written assurance from the Union health minister, who said the matter is now sub judice.

Doctors from Central government-run hospitals such as Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung withdrew from emergency services from Monday, leaving the emergency wing of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences flooded with patients.