Critical care blocks to be set up in government-run hospitals: Health Minister Pankaj Singh

Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh during a review meeting on Wednesday directed the officials to identify available spaces in the government-run hospitals for the setup of critical care blocks under the PM-ABHIM scheme.

Critical care blocks are specialized units within hospitals designed to provide intensive care for patients with severe illnesses or injuries. They are equipped with advanced medical technologies and staffed by trained professionals to manage critical conditions and potentially life-threatening situations. These blocks often include features like emergency areas, ICUs, isolation wards, operating theaters, and support services like imaging and dietary services.

In the meeting, Singh also instructed officials to ensure that Brain Health Clinics be established in all districts of Delhi, following the model of the already-operational clinic at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka. These clinics will provide comprehensive care and treatment for patients suffering from mental health issues.

“The Brain Health Clinic at Dwarka is receiving an encouraging response from the public. In line with this, we will be setting up similar clinics across all districts to ensure timely mental healthcare for every citizen,” the minister added.

Furthermore, Singh also announced that model health labs will also be established in Delhi which will offer all essential diagnostic tests related to general health.

Additionally, the officials were directed that all government hospitals must mandatorily complete the registration process under the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) as per the standard guidelines.

In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the Health Minister also directed for procurement of emergency medicines on a priority basis within a stipulated time frame.

Giving details about the empanelment of hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Singh stated that at present a total of 86 hospitals have been empanelled out of which 61 are private and 25 are government run hospitals.