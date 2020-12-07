Delhi today recorded 2,706 fresh cases of coronavirus infections (Covid19), which took its caseload to 5,92,250, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

These cases were identified from 73,536 tests, with the positivity rate coming down to 3.68 per cent.

The national capital logged 69 fresh Covid fatalities, which pushed its toll to 9,643, the health bulletin said. The count of the coronavirus patients who recovered during the last 24 hours in the city was 4,622, which took the cumulative tally of such recoveries to 5,57,914. The recovery rate rose to 94.20 per cent.

There were 24,693 active Covid cases, including 15,276 patients undergoing treatment on home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the city stood at 6,173, the bulletin stated. In a tweet, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a v difficult war against corona.”

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted, “Positivity rate in Delhi today has fallen down further to 3.65 per cent. Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus. I would request you all to continue following the three commandments — mask, social distancing and sanitisation! Be safe, Delhi.”

The national capital had yesterday recorded 3,419 coronavirus infections, with more than 80,000 tests conducted for the second consecutive day. The city had then logged 77 Covid fatalities, which pushed its death toll to 9,574.

Yesterday’s coronavirus cases were reportedly detected out of 81,473 tests, including 35,352 RT-PCR tests. The positivity rate was then 4.2 per cent. The national capital’s coronavirus positivity rate last Friday and on Thursday was 4.78 per cent and 4.96 per cent respectively.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 4,067 coronavirus cases, logging 73 Covid deaths. These cases were detected out of a record 85,003 tests including 40,191 RT-PCR tests — the city’s highest in a day so far.

The national capital had on Thursday recorded 3,734 coronavirus infections detected from 75,230 tests. It had recorded 82 Covid fatalities. The positivity rate had then dipped to 4.96 per cent from Wednesday’s 5 per cent.

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate has sharply decreased over the last several days, dipping from 8.65 per cent on 26 November to 3.68 per cent today. Its positivity rate has been steadily dropping since 26 November, except on 29 November when it marginally rose to 7.64 per cent as compared to 7.24 per cent on 28 November, as per the official figures released by the Delhi health department.

The city’s positivity rate was 8.65 per cent on 26 November when 5,475 fresh cases were recorded, and 8.51 per cent on 27 November when 5,482 cases were reported. On 30 November, the positivity rate again dropped to 7.35 per cent.

It came down to 6.85 per cent on 1 December and 5 per cent on 2 December. Delhi’s positivity rate was 15.26 per cent on 7 November. There has been thus a reduction of 76 per cent in it since then.