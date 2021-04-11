Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Centre to remove age restrictions on vaccination and said that the surge in the coronavirus cases is worse than what the national capital saw during the third peak.

The Delhi CM said that over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours and this is a ‘worrisome situation.’ He said, “Till mid-March, there were less than 200 daily Covid cases in the city. But in the last 24 hours, 10,732 cases were recorded, the data for which will be released this evening. Delhi reported 7,897 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 8,500 a day before that. In the last 10-15 days, coronavirus has spread very quickly.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal said that a full lockdown is not the solution to tackle Covid-19. He said, “It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses.”

CM Kejriwal said that the centre should open vaccination for all ages. He said, “People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus.”

“I have requested the centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking Covid-19 vaccine. The Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people. 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are below 45 years of age,” he further added.

VACCINE आने के बावजूद कोरोना फैल रहा है क्योंकि हमारी VACCINATION की SPEED बहुत कम है हम घर-घर जाकर VACCINE लगाने के लिए तैयार है दिल्ली में 65% मरीज 45 साल से कम उम्र के है केंद्र सरकार ने 45 साल से कम उम्र वालों की VACCINATION पर RESTRICTION लगा रखा है- CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/hAC59fP8qe — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 11, 2021

The AAP leader said that his government is focusing on hospital management and asked people to head towards government hospitals instead of private ones. He said, “Don’t run towards private hospitals… the beds are less there. Please go to government hospitals. Those who are asymptomatic must home isolate.”

The Delhi government on Saturday announced restrictions. As per the order, the restrictions will be in place till April 30 with a 10 pm to 5 am night curfew. It includes a ban on social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and not more than 20 at funerals. Restaurants, bars and cinemas will operate at 50 per cent of seating capacity. Delhi Metro will operate with only 50 per cent of seating capacity.

It will be compulsory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival.

India reported 1,52,879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s tally to1,33,58,805 cases.