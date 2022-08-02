Delhi’s first monkeypox patient discharged from hospital, tests negative

Delhi’s first patient of monkeypox have recovered from infection and discharged from the LNJP hospital.

According to the doctors, the patient was discharged on Monday night after showing the sign of recovery.

Talking to IANS, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital said, “We have discharged the patient which was the first case of monkeypox in the capital city. The man recovered total in 25 days.”

Dr Kumar said that it is an achievement for the hospital. “I want to congratulate the team of our doctors involved in the treatment of monkeypox infection. They worked hard day and night and the patient got cured,” he said.

The hospital informed that the patient was admitted for 11 days and initially his two reports were positive, but the third report came negative after which he was discharged from the hospital.

The patient, who has been discharged, belongs to Delhi and had a travel history to Himachal Pradesh. Before being admitted in the hospital, he was ill for the last 15 days with fever and skin problems, said Dr Kumar.

Meanwhile, one more suspected of monkeypox infections was admitted to the hospital last night. Presently, the nodal hospital for the monkeypox treatment, LNJP hospital has total three cases, which includes two suspected and one confirmed.

(With inputs from IANS)