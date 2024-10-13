Delhi’s AQI recorded at 224, likely to improve

The national capital’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) was on Sunday recorded at 224, falling under the ‘poor’ category, Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin said.

The data released by the pollution control agency was based on observations from 34 of the 40 monitoring stations across the city.

According to the CPCB, the index value between 201 and 300 falls under the ‘poor’ category, and there is a likelihood of breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure in this bracket.

However, the AQI index is likely to witness an improvement, and remain in the ‘Moderate’ category from Monday to Wednesday, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology(IITM), said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) is keeping a close watch on the city’s air quality and reviewing the overall scenario.

The air quality monitoring body is yet to invoke stage I of the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Last year, GRAP stage 1 had to be invoked on October 6, due to a spike in air pollution levels.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday claimed that the city had 200 good air days in the last 2 years, which was the result of people and the Delhi government’s efforts to curb pollution.

The Delhi government last month launched its 21-point Winter Action Plan, which also includes real-time monitoring of air pollution with the use of drones, apart from other initiatives to keep a check on the rise in pollution levels during the cold season.