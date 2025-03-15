Delhi records lowest AQI in 3 years; CAQM lifts GRAP 1 restrictions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday revoked GRAP 1 restrictions as Delhi recorded its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15.

According to CAQM, the city registered an AQI of 85, placing it in the satisfactory category— a significant improvement attributed to favorable meteorological conditions.

For the first time since 2020, Delhi experienced a satisfactory AQI in March, marking a notable milestone in the city’s air quality management efforts.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, in a meeting held on Sunday, reviewed the air quality scenario along with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

“The committee accordingly decided to revoke all restrictions under GRAP Stage 1 with immediate effect,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.7°C and a maximum temperature of 33°C on Saturday.

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in multiple regions, including Odisha (March 15-18), Saurashtra and Kutch (March 15-17), and Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and North Telangana (March 15-16).