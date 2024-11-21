Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but remains ‘very poor’

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) witnessed a slight improvement on Thursday, dropping from the ‘severe’ category.

The AQI value decreased by 48 points compared to Wednesday, settling at 371, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.

The CPCB’s AQI bulletin, based on 24-hour averages, was released at 4 PM on Thursday. It highlighted that the primary pollutant in Delhi’s air continues to be PM2.5 — tiny particles or droplets measuring 2.5 microns or less that pose significant health risks.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s forecast, Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category through Sunday.

The improvement over the last two days, following a period of ‘severe plus’ levels with AQI values exceeding 450, has brought some relief to residents. Many had described the previous conditions as resembling a medical emergency.

While residents acknowledged the marginal improvement, they noted that the air quality is still unhealthy. Prolonged exposure to air in the ‘very poor’ category can lead to respiratory illnesses, according to CPCB guidelines.

Meanwhile, anti-pollution measures under the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in force across the city.

Enforcement agencies actively monitored compliance with these measures on Thursday, penalizing violators to mitigate pollution levels.

Despite these efforts, Delhi’s air quality continues to demand urgent attention to ensure healthier living conditions for its residents.