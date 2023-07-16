Delhi: Yamuna water level recedes further

AAP to attend opposition meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chaddha
According to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna river dropped to 205.88 metres at 12 noon on Sunday. The water level of the Yamuna river is receding gradually as per the data released by the Central Water Commission. It was recorded at 205.95 at 10 am.
Further, according to officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.
On Saturday evening at around 8 pm, the water level in Yamuna was 206.87 metres. Though the water level is continuously decreasing, the four districts of the capital, i.e., North, South East, North East, and Central have been badly affected as a lot of areas are still submerged in water.
Drone visuals also showed waters from the overflowing Yamuna sneaking into the iconic Red Fort wall, near the Ring Road.
Further, Delhi’s Akshardham and the walled city area near Kashmere Gate continued to remain inundated with drone visuals showing the extent of flooding there.
However, the water level on the stretch of road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate has started to recede. The same comes as a huge respite for locals in the area, who had been literally marooned over the last few days due to excessive flooding on account of record rainfall and release of water into the Yamuna.
Meanwhile, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan on Saturday late night as the Yamuna continued to be in spate, officials said.
Hundreds of people, who were rescued from low-lying areas by the NDRF personnel, spent the night at a relief camp in Mayur Vihar.
Fresh showers lashed various parts of the national capital on Saturday evening, leading to extensive waterlogging at arterial stretches and bringing traffic to a crawl.
The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday (July 13). On Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters. As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas have been submerged, and many roads are flooded.
