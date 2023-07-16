Delhi: Yamuna water level recedes further

Areas such as Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO and Ring Road continued to remain affected due to waterlogging even as the water level in the Yamuna river receded further on Sunday afternoon and decreased to 205.91 metres.

According to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna river dropped to 205.88 metres at 12 noon on Sunday. The water level of the Yamuna river is receding gradually as per the data released by the Central Water Commission. It was recorded at 205.95 at 10 am.

Further, according to officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Advertisement

On Saturday evening at around 8 pm, the water level in Yamuna was 206.87 metres. Though the water level is continuously decreasing, the four districts of the capital, i.e., North, South East, North East, and Central have been badly affected as a lot of areas are still submerged in water.