Delhi welcomes 2025 with blend of traditional and modern celebrations

The national capital welcomed 2025 with a blend of traditional and modern celebrations: People visited religious places on the first day of the new year after partying a day before at popular hubs in Connaught place and Hauz Khas among others.

Places of worship witnessed devotees since morning and prayers for the New Year were offered at the famous Jhandewalan temple Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place and Akshardham Temple among others to seek blessings from the almighty to keep them and their families safe.

Similarly at the prominent Gurudwaras such as Rakabganj, Bangla Sahib and Sis Ganj Sahib among others, devotees were seen thronging the places and offering prayers in the morning.

Moreover, people also visited Sacred Heart Cathedral, Cathedral Church Of Redemption, St Thomas Church to seek blessing from God to kickstart their year with happiness.

Arrangements for security remained in place to ensure safety in different places of the city on the occasion of New Year.

Meanwhile, thousands of cops who remained on duty to ensure smooth festivities, welcomed the New Year serving the nation and its people.

There were many people who began the year on a different note, keeping the spirit and vision of ‘Fit India,’ as they were seen going for outdoor activities like running and cycling on the first morning of the year 2025 across the city.

People reached the famous Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and places around India Gate for morning walks and jogs, marking a befitting start to the year ahead.

Notably, 2025 is going to witness the assembly polls in Delhi for which the political parties have already kicked off their campaigning. In the months of winters, the political blame game has already warmed up the atmosphere in the city as the BJP and the AAP were engaged in a war of words on the very first day of the year over the electoral rolls.