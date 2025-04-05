PWD conducts trial of steel slag-based ‘ECOFIX’ road repair technology in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government on Saturday conducted a trial of steel slag-based instant pothole repair technology ‘ECOFIX’ on the Delhi Secretariat Road.

Notably, ‘ECOFIX’ is a ready-to-use pothole repair mix developed by CSIR – Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in collaboration with Ramuka Global Services, a DPIIT-recognised startup.

During the live demonstration by teams from CSIR-CRRI and Ramuka, both waterlogged and dry potholes were successfully repaired without any need for dewatering.

Also, one of the most notable advantages of this technology is that the repaired surface can be opened to traffic within just 15 to 20 minutes, minimising disruption for commuters.

Speaking on the initiative, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Providing Delhi citizens with better, safer, and pothole-free roads is our top priority. The successful trial of the ECOFIX technology will greatly help us carry out timely and durable repairs ahead of the monsoon season. This isn’t just about fixing potholes — it’s about reinforcing public trust. Delhi is rapidly moving towards smart and sustainable infrastructure.”

He also added that the implementing agency has committed to a 2.5-year warranty for maintenance and performance.

Moreover, Satish Pandey, Senior Principal Scientist and Head, Flexible Pavement Division at CSIR-CRRI, who invented the ECOFIX technology, informed that the mix is made using metallurgical waste from the steel industry – specifically steel slag. The use of processed industrial waste not only makes the solution cost-effective and durable, but also promotes environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on natural aggregates.