Delhi: Water plants shut to be operational soon

Parts of the national capital remained flooded on Saturday despite the water level in the Yamuna river showing a receding trend. However, the areas which were still inundated include ITO, Raj Ghat, ISBT, and Mathura Road.

After the Yamuna flooded vast swathes of Delhi, there was heartening news for the residents as the water level dropped to 207.27 metres at 1 pm. At 12 noon, the water level in the Yamuna stood at 207.38 metres.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter stating that the water level of the Yamuna was decreasing gradually and the situation would return to normal soon.

“The water level of the Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will be back to normal. We started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both plants will be operational tomorrow. Please stay aware and help each other,” CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said, “Yamuna waters are receding. I am hopeful that the people of Delhi will get a measure of respite in the next 12 hours. However, the big question is — why was all the water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana released towards Delhi?”

“Not a single drop of water was released into the canals towards UP. Haryana will have to answer for this. Could the flood situation in Delhi have been avoided,” added Atishi.

Following the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi, Indian Naval diving team carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO.

“Yesterday we got information that 5 gates were not opening here. We were asked to cut the gates. I brought 6 divers with me. After conducting an assessment, it was found that there is a problem due to the filling of silt here. The first gate having maximum silt was opened last evening…Now we are trying to open gate number 2,” said Captain Sanjay Kadian, Indian Navy diving team.

The Delhi government also said a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far. 25,478 people have been evacuated. 22,803 people are in tents/shelters.

“16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high levels of river water and consequent backflow of water, breach of embankments etc,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The government also said that 45 boats including 17 of Boat Club, and 28 of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, have been deployed as precautions and for rescue work in case of an emergency.

Even after the decreasing levels of the Yamuna on Friday, several parts of the national capital still faced waterlogging and flooding, affecting traffic movements.

The Yamuna river broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday.