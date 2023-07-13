Delhi Traffic Police advisory to commuters to avoid low-lying areas

In the wake of rising water levels of the Yamuna river, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for commuters, advising them to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by administration.

The water from the overflowing Yamuna river reached the roads of the city. Traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the national capital, including east Delhi, where commuters stuck for hours on roads.

Issuing an advisory on restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic has been impacted at Bhairon Marg, Rajghat, the Ring Road opposite IGI Stadium, Hanuman Setu, Monkey Bridge, Monastery, Chandagi Ram Akhara, Majnu Ka Tila, Gandhi Nagar Pushta Road upto Akshardham, Khajuri Pushta, Pragati Maidan Tunnel due to rise of level of water in the Yamuna.

A senior police official said traffic police have been providing regular updates on the impact of the downpour on vehicular movement and sharing images of waterlogged areas.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding and are home to around 37,000 people.

Due to heavy rainfall, the administration has urged local residents to evacuate the area adjacent to Yamuna flood plain and avoid the low catchment area of Yamuna plain.

“The rain water has come on Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila up to Rajghat and adjacent areas which are affecting the traffic movement on Ring Road at the above stretch,” said the traffic cops.

To avoid the general public/commuters from inconvenience and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the commuters coming from North-South can take Outer Ring Road – Wazirabad Bridge – Wazirabad Road – Loni Gole Chakkar – Road No. 66 – Road No. 57- Vikas Marg or Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – GT Karnal Road – Rani Jhansi Marg – Vande Matram Marg. “The commuters on the east-west movement in Delhi can take route from Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Outer Ring Road – Wazirabad Bridge – Wazirabad Road – Bhopura Border or Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Sarai Kale Khan – Akshardham- NH-9,” the advisory said.

“Inter-state buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate. In view of Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressway,” the official said.

“The entry of Heavy Goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border, and Chilla border as a precautionary measure. There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food items and petroleum products,” the advisory said.

“Vehicular traffic coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Road No. 57. Traffic coming from Wazirabad Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk. Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg,” it said.

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by administration and in case of unavoidable journey, the above-mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans, the advisory said.