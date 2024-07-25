Delhi: Light showers bring relief from humid weather

The national capital woke up to light rain early on Thursday morning, which brought relief from the persistently humid weather.

Visuals from Lajpat Nagar and ITO show commuters leaving for work through the rain.

The Delhi-NCR experienced a heavy spell of rain on Wednesday, causing severe waterlogging in several areas, including the Zakhira underpass, NH-24 highway, Moti Bagh, Tughlaq road, Akshardham flyover, and RK Puram.

Following this, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding heavy traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg due to severe waterlogging at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

The advisory issued mentioned the diversion point as Chandgi Ram Akhara. Traffic diversions were made effective by the police.

Advertisement

Delhi recorded 108 mm of heavy rain till 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Monday, Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital.

In June, the city received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8: 30 a.m. on June 27 to 8:30 a.m. on June 28.

A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

However, due to the rain, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of Noida villages, situated along the riverbanks.

These villagers experienced severe flooding last year during the monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused severe disruptions across Gujarat, with flood-like situations in various districts.

In the past 24 hours, eight people have been killed due to the deluge, taking the death toll to 61, officials said on Wednesday.

Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said that rescue operations are ongoing in Dwarka and Surat, with efforts to assist affected residents and manage the crisis.