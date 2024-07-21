Delhi: State-level boxer held for bid on life of his uncle

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a state-level boxer in an attempt to murder case, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Rajan Phour, a resident of Panipat, Haryana.

The police have recovered an automatic pistol along with two live rounds and another single-shot pistol with a live bullet, including a car from his possession.

According to the police, the accused had a property dispute with his uncle Azad, who resides in the village of Nangla Paar in Haryana’s Panipat. Last month, Azad insulted Rajan’s mother hurling abuses at her, following which Rajan vowed to take revenge,” added police.

On June 23, when Azad was travelling in his car to his village, Rajan and his associates opened fire at him. One of the bullets pierced through the car and hit Azad in the waist, the police elaborated.

However, Azad continued driving and reached home, dodging Rajan, who was tailing him.

Later, the victim was rushed to the hospital by his family, where he was treated for gunshot injuries, police said.

Later, a case was registered by the Haryana Police for an attempt to murder and initiated the probe.

While the Haryana Police were on the lookout for the accused, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police received a tipoff on Rajan’s presence in the Rohini area. They laid a strategic trap and apprehended Rajan,” said an officer.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the official added.