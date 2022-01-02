Delhi school students turn young entrepreneurs; bag hefty investments

The world’s largest start-up program, as claimed by the Delhi government called Business Blasters, paved the way for the new year by airing its seventh episode on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The show, witnessed several success stories of students’ businesses in this episode, where students were seen pitching business ideas to judges, Sanjeev Bijli, Joint Managing Director at PVR, Tara Vachani, Vice-Chairperson for Max India and Dy. CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, claimed the government.

Business Blasters is India’s first of its kind televised event which will give class 11th and 12th students of Delhi government schools an opportunity to present their projects to investors and obtain investment capital to take them to the next level.

The show will witness students’ business ideas, shortlisted from 51,000 ideas submitted by 3,00,000 students.

In a press statement issued by the Delhi government, “The first team on the show was Royal Bath, a team that makes cost-effective natural soaps. What started as a project in the team lead Hardik’s kitchen is now a full-fledged business wherein they’ve sold 40 kg worth of soap to hotels.”

To amp up their manufacturing with better machinery, Hardik, Shiv, Sagar, Hamza pitched their idea to the judges on the show.

Impressed with their idea, the judges offered them Rs 2 lakh worth of seed capital with each judge offering Rs 1 lakh each. Bijli offered them the opportunity to train in branding with PVR whereas Vachani offered them the opportunity to train with Max to learn more about manufacturing and supply chains. Happy on receiving the seed money and mentorship, Hardik said,

“Working under the business blaster project has given me the confidence to be able to run this venture. I moved from a private school to a government school and this move is already paying off. With this seed money, my team is excited to expand and diversify our product line in the time to come.”

Capitalizing on the need for social distancing in the new normal, the second team ‘Sensor Magic’ came up with the idea of a doorbell that can be rung without touching the switch by the mere swipe of your hand.

Team lead Krishna came up with the idea and his teammate Abhishek loved it. Teaming up with Aditya and Sakshi, the team created a prototype, and also sold 16 pieces which generated a profit of Rs 2,200.

Team lead Krishna said, “This product is available in different sound and colour variants. We also have a wireless doorbell prototype.”

The team received seed capital of Rs 1.05 lakh with Rs 65, 000 contributed by Ms. Vachani and the rest by Mr. Bijli.

The next team called ‘Drive Clean’ was aimed at creating environmentally-friendly car air filters which can enable people to frequently change their car filters to save fuel, and curb air pollution without burning a hole in their pockets.

The team leads Mohd. Sahil conceptualized this idea seeing his father who worked in an air filter manufacturing unit and decided to take his expertise to run a burgeoning business in the future.

They sold their first 15 pieces to a nearby workshop due to their good quality, lending them a good reputation for a start. Sahil, Sunder, Saurabh, and Mukesh pitched their product to the judges and bagged Rs 1.20 lakh from the judges with Ms. Vachani contributing 65, 000 and Ms Bijli contributing the remaining amount of Rs 55, 000.

They also got assurance of a smooth GST registration by Mr. Sisodia. On receiving the money, Sahil said, “We have already sold 650 units and made a profit of Rs. 14,700 in a week. With the great response we are getting from shops, stores, and even showrooms, we are confident that we can use this additional seed capital to scale up and sell more of our product.”

