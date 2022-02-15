Delhi registers fresh 756 Covid cases, 5 deaths

A day after the decline in the number of cases, Delhi again reported a slight increase with 756 fresh Covid cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

According to the health department, a total of 49,792 cases have been conducted and 830 patients have recovered.

On Monday, however, capital had recorded 586 Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

In view of declining number of cases, all the schools in Delhi were reopened from Monday. Also new Covid-19 guidelines came into effect, under which international passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will not require to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.

Meanwhile, the national capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent just a month ago on January 14, which was the highest during the pandemic.

The positivity rate in Delhi had breached the mark of 30 per cent on January 14, also significantly came down to 1.37 per cent today.