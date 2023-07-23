Delhi: Redeveloped ITPO complex to be inaugurated on July 26

The redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in Pragati Maidan here, which will host India’s G20 leaders meetings, will be inaugurated on July 26.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern complex finds its place among top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivaling the colossal names such as Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai.

At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals makes it even larger than the seating capacity of approximately 5500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. The Exhibition Halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas.

These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

The IECC boasts a magnificent amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals. This grand amphitheater sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerising ambience.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC and is well reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.