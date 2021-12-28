Delhi records highest number of Covid-19 fresh cases since June 4

The count of Covid-19 fresh cases in Delhi jumped to 496 on Tuesday from 331 on Monday, the highest single-day tally since June 4, when 523 positive cases were identified.

The tests conducted during the past 24 hours numbered 55,865 and the positivity rate shot up to 0.89 per cent from 0.68 per cent the day before, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The virus claimed one life again, ninth death this month due to Covid-19. The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus in December is the highest so far in four months. The city recorded five such deaths in September, four in October and seven in November. The cumulative count of Covid-19-related casualties stands at 25,107.

The bulletin showed that now 836 patients were getting medication as home isolation cases and the number of active cases increased substantially to 1,612 from yesterday’s 1,289.

There were 280 patients remaining hospitalised and 4,559 hospital beds meant for coronavirus patients were found to be vacant. The virus-affected patients in ICUs were counted to be 34.

The bulletin pointed out that 1,75,392 persons were given vaccine shots during the past 24 hours and 62,728 people were administered their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative number of those having their first vaccine dose was 1,49,78,311 and the count of those having been administered their both vaccine dose so far was 1,07,86,812.

The city had 397 containment zones at this stage.